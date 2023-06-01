Sixteen children hospitalised in western Canada after fall in historic fort: CBC News

The incident happened inside the historic Fort Gibraltar in the city of Winnipeg, CBC News reported. PHOTO: TWITTER
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - At least 17 people, including 16 children, were taken to hospital on Wednesday after falling inside the historic Fort Gibraltar in the city of Winnipeg, in the western Canadian province of Manitoba, CBC News reported, citing a fire paramedic service assistant.

One adult was injured and the rest were children age 10 or 11, CBC reported, adding that three of the children were in an unstable condition.

City officials did not have details to share immediately when contacted by Reuters.

“Today at 9.55am, we received a 911 call at Whittier Park for a school group that fell,” CBC quoted a Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service official as saying. REUTERS

