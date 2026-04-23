Six suspected Nigerian coup plotters plead not guilty as court adjourns trial

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ABUJA, April 22 - Six former security officials accused of plotting the violent overthrow of President Bola Tinubu's government last year pleaded not guilty on Wednesday as a court in the capital Abuja adjourned their trial to April 27.

Prosecutors filed 13 criminal charges against a retired army major-general and others for treason, terrorism, and terrorism financing. A seventh suspect, a former state governor, remains at large.

The suspects denied the charges during their arraignment at a federal court and the judge, Joyce Abdulmalik, adjourned the trial until April 27.

Attorney-General and Justice Minister Lateef Fagbemi asked for a quick trial, citing the gravity of the case. Abdulmalik granted the request shortly after the pleas were entered.

Defence lawyers sought oral bail applications, but the judge declined, instructing them to file formal written motions instead. She ordered that the suspects be remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), pending trial.

The trial is the most serious treason prosecution since Tinubu took office in 2023, reflecting a push to tighten internal security at a time of economic strains, heightened Islamist militant assaults in the north, and political frictions.

In October, Tinubu suddenly replaced the military's leadership in a sweeping shake-up described by an aide as a move to bolster security. REUTERS