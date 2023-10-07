Six people implicated in Ecuador candidate murder killed in prison -officials

The six people killed on Friday in a prison in Ecuador's Guayas province were all accused as suspects in the murder case of anti-corruption presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, the prisons agency said in a statement. REUTERS
The six people killed on Friday in a prison in Ecuador's Guayas province were all accused as suspects in the murder case of anti-corruption presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, the prisons agency said in a statement. REUTERS
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.