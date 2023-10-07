Six people implicated in Ecuador candidate murder killed in prison -officials

FILE PHOTO: A supporter holds a poster of slain presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio on the day of the closing campaign rally of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Christian Zurita, who is replacing Villavicencio, in Quito, Ecuador, August 17, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo
Updated
16 sec ago
Published
17 sec ago

The six people killed on Friday in a prison in Ecuador's Guayas province were all accused as suspects in the murder case of anti-corruption presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, the prisons agency said in a statement. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top