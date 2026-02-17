Six passengers killed in bus crash in southeastern Brazil, 45 injured

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 - Six passengers were killed on Monday in a bus crash on a federal highway in southeastern Brazil, federal and Sao Paulo state officials said, and another 45 injured people were sent to local hospitals for medical treatment.

The crash, on the BR-153 federal highway, occurred early in the day near the city of Marilia, Sao Paulo state firefighters said in a post on X. The condition of the injured passengers was not immediately disclosed.

Brazil's federal highway police said in a statement that the bus was carrying farm workers from the northeastern Maranhao state to the southern Santa Catarina state to harvest apples.

Preliminary information pointed out that the vehicle left the roadway and turned over after, the police said, adding the causes of the crash will be investigated. REUTERS