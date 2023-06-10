6 civilians killed in Somalia hotel siege

MOGADISHU – Six civilians were killed and 10 wounded in a six-hour siege by Islamist Al-Shabaab militants at a beachside hotel in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, the police said on Saturday.

The Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists have been waging an insurgency against the internationally backed federal government for more than 15 years and have often targeted hotels, which tend to host high-ranking Somali and foreign officials.

“Six civilians were martyred in the attack... and 10 others were wounded. Three brave members of the security forces were martyred during the rescue operation,” the Somali Police Force said in a statement.

The assault, for which Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility, began just before 8pm on Friday (1am Singapore time) when seven attackers stormed the Pearl Beach Hotel, a popular spot at Lido Beach along Mogadishu’s coastline.

It ended at around 2am, the police said, after a fierce gunfight between security forces and the militants, with all the militants killed during the battle.

“The security forces managed to rescue 84 people including women and children and elderly people,” the police statement added.

Witnesses reported hearing gunfire and explosions at the hotel on Lido beach.

“I was near the Pearl Beach restaurant when (a) heavy explosion occurred in front of the building,” one witness, Mr Abdirahim Ali, told AFP.

“I have managed to flee but there was heavy gunfire afterwards and the security forces rushed to the area.”

Mr Yaasin Nur was at the restaurant and told AFP it was “full of people as it was recently renovated”.

“I’m worried because there are several of my colleagues who went there and two of them are not responding to their phones,” he said.

Several ambulances were also parked nearby, an AFP journalist saw.

The attack at Lido beach underscored the endemic security problems in the Horn of Africa country as it struggles to emerge from decades of conflict and natural disasters.