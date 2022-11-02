Sinking Alexandria faces up to coming catastrophe

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt - Alexandria, Egypt’s fabled second city and its biggest port, is in danger of disappearing below the waves within decades.

With its land sinking, and the sea rising due to global warming, the metropolis Alexander the Great founded on the Nile Delta is teetering on the brink.

Even by the United Nations’ best case scenario, a third of the city will be underwater or uninhabitable by 2050, with 1.5 million of its six million people forced to flee their homes.

Its ancient ruins and historic treasures are also in grave danger from the Mediterranean.

Already hundreds of Alexandrians have had to abandon apartments weakened by flooding in 2015 and again in 2020.

Every year the city sinks by more than 3mm, undermined by dams on the Nile that hold back the river silt that once consolidated its soil and by gas extraction offshore.

Meanwhile, the sea is rising.

The Mediterranean could rise a metre within the next three decades, according to the most dire prediction of the UN’s panel of climate experts, the IPCC.

That would inundate “a third of the highly productive agricultural land in the Nile Delta”, as well as “cities of historical importance, such as Alexandria”, it said.

Third of city could go

UN experts say the Mediterranean will rise faster than almost anywhere else in the world.

“Climate change is a reality and no longer an empty threat,” said Ahmed Abdel Qader, the head of the authority protecting Egypt’s coastline.

Even under the best-case scenario outlined by other Egyptian and UN studies, the Mediterranean will rise 50cm by 2050.

That would leave 30 per cent of Alexandria flooded, a quarter of the population having to be rehoused and 195,000 jobs lost.

Such a catastrophe will have dramatic repercussions for Egypt’s 104 million people because “Alexandria is also home to the country’s biggest port” and is one of the main hubs of the economy, Abdel Qader said.

Across the Delta, the sea has already advanced inland more than 3km since the 1960s, swallowing up Rosetta’s iconic 19th-century lighthouse in the 1980s.