Singaporean man in Taiwanese actress ‘extortion’ case in Thailand speaks up

BANGKOK - A Singaporean who was with a Taiwanese actress who claimed they had been extorted by Thai police said officers told him to cough up money or risk spending two days in jail for his vaping devices.

Those caught with such devices in Thailand face up to five years in prison and a hefty fine, according to Thai English-language daily The Nation, citing a lawyer.

The 29-year-old man, who identified himself as “Sky”, spoke to media about the incident on Wednesday at the Davis Bangkok Hotel that is owned by whistle-blowing former politician and massage parlour owner Chuwit Kamolvisit, The Bangkok Post reported on the same day.

His appearance came a day after Thai police said they would travel to Singapore and Taiwan to interview witnesses in the case and would not charge the tourists with paying bribes.

The case was surfaced on social media by actress Charlene An, who said she had been threatened by Thai police with a criminal charge for having a vaping device or e-cigarette. She paid 27,000 baht (S$1,080) before she and her friends could leave.

While her accusations were initially questioned by Thai media and police, Mr Chuwit jumped to her defence on Monday, and charges have since been filed against the officers involved. The Thai police has also apologised for the incident.

Sky said he and three friends, including Ms An, had joined a friend’s birthday party at a restaurant in the Sukhumvit area on the night of Jan 3.

The Singaporean, the actress and a friend then took a Grab taxi to head for the Huai Khwang area, colloquially known as Bangkok’s new Chinatown.

At a police checkpoint in front of the Chinese embassy, the police stopped their taxi and asked for their passports. Sky did not have his passport on him, the Bangkok Post reported.

Police then ordered them to get out of the cab and take off their shoes. They found vaping devices that the man had bought in Bangkok, and the group was told that they would have to go to a police station.

The Singaporean said he had three vaping devices, but the Taiwanese actress had none.

Officers then seized the vaping devices, and policemen in uniforms demanded they pay money to avoid charges related to vaporisers and alleged failure to have a visa. The Singaporean said he had a visa on arrival.

The police told the group that they would be imprisoned for two days unless they made payment, according to Sky.

He then asked the policemen why vaping devices were illegal, because they were generally available in Thailand.