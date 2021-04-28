Singapore tops ranking

Singapore has topped Bloomberg's Covid Resilience Ranking this month, dethroning New Zealand for the first time, in the measure of best and worst places to be during the pandemic era.

A combination of nailing the coronavirus and rolling out vaccines at one of Asia's fastest rates has enabled Singapore to clinch the top position. It has already administered vaccines equivalent to cover a fifth of its population, an aspect of pandemic control that other virus eliminators such as New Zealand, Australia and Taiwan are behind on.

The top three - Singapore, New Zealand and Australia - are able to provide a pre-pandemic quality of life for their populations, with the exception of international travel. The United States climbed four rungs to 17th, as its fast vaccination programme saw fewer deaths.