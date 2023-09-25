Sikh group urges followers to protest outside Canada’s Indian embassies

TORONTO - A Canadian Sikh group has called on its members to protest outside the Indian diplomatic missions of main Canadian cities on Monday.

The call came a week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the prospect of New Delhi’s involvement in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia.

Mr Trudeau said last week that Canada was pursuing “credible allegations” that Indian government agents may be linked to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Mr Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple on June 18 in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb with a high Sikh population.

India swiftly denied any role in the killing and described the allegations as “absurd”.

The accusations have sparked tensions between the two countries, with each nation expelling diplomats, and New Delhi suspending visas for Canadians.

Mr Jatinder Singh Grewal, a director for Sikh for Justice in Canada, told Reuters on Sunday that his organisation will lead the demonstrations.

These are to take place outside the Indian embassies and consulates in Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver.

The protests are meant to increase public awareness about Mr Nijjar’s killing.

“We are asking Canada to expel the India ambassador,” Mr Grewal said. Representatives for India’s diplomatic missions in Ottawa and Toronto were not immediately available for comment.