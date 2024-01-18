Sierra Leone court allows ex-president Koroma to travel abroad on medical grounds

Sierra Leone's former President Ernest Bai Koroma addresses an international observers briefing on Kenya's general election organised by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Nairobi, Kenya August 11, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi/File Photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
37 sec ago

FREETOWN - A Sierra Leone high court on Wednesday allowed ex-president Ernest Bai Koroma, charged this month with treason, to travel abroad on medical grounds.

Koroma was charged with four offences for his alleged role in a failed military attempt to topple the West African country's government in November.

The magistrate overseeing his case on Wednesday ruled in favour of Koroma's lawyers, who had asked the high court overseeing the case to grant Koroma a trip abroad for medical reasons.

The ex-president will be allowed to travel to Nigeria for no more than three months, the magistrate said before adjourning the case to March 6. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top