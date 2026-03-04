SIA plane clips tail of Spirit Airlines jet at US airport; no injuries reported

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) jet clipped the tail of another plane with its wing at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, US, on March 3.

The SIA and Spirit Airlines planes were preparing to take off at about 10am (11pm Singapore time) when they made contact on the ground at Terminal B, according to US media outlet CBS News.

The Spirit Airlines plane was getting de-iced – having ice, snow or frost from its surface removed – while parked during the incident. ABC 7 News reported that it was the SIA plane’s right wing that clipped the Spirit plane.

Both planes had to return to the gate, but no injuries were reported, said CBS News.

Passengers deplaned both jets normally after the incident.

The Spirit aircraft was taken out of service for inspection, while Singapore Airlines inspected its jet and cleared it to fly, rescheduling the long-haul flight to Singapore for 4pm on March 4.

Aviation websites identified the SIA plane as an Airbus A350-900, which can carry over 300 passengers, while the Spirit Airlines jet is an Airbus A321neo that typically sits about 200 passengers.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed with CBS News that no one was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the incident happened at a place where air traffic control is not present and not able to direct aircraft motion.

One passenger who was interviewed by CBS News said the incident happened “in the first one minute as we pulled out”.

“The pilot came on after 20 minutes... told us something happened. We didn’t know what and then we saw the strike, and then we knew this was a problem,” Mr Sree Sreenivasan said.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

The Straits Times has contacted SIA for more information.