SIA cargo plane that disrupted Kenyan airport had engine failure: Kenya Airports Authority

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) cargo plane that caused Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, to come to a near halt on Monday had suffered an engine failure.

On Tuesday, the Kenya Airports Authority clarified on Twitter that the disruption was not due to a bird strike – when birds collide with an aircraft – but instead because of the aircraft’s engine failure and aborted take-off.

Social media accounts and news outlets in Kenya earlier said that the Boeing 747-400 freighter had experienced a bird strike, leading to engine problems.

Flight SQ7343, which was bound for Amsterdam, experienced technical issues with one of its engines at about 8.10am local time (1.10pm Singapore time).

Its take-off was aborted, and as the aircraft came to a stop on the runway, 11 of its 16 rear tyres ended up being punctured, said Kenya’s Ministry of Roads and Transport in a statement on Monday.

With the grounded plane obstructing the airport’s only runway, most flights – except for smaller aircraft – were suspended for more than eight hours as various agencies worked to tow the plane away.

Besides replacing the damaged tyres, some 100 tonnes of cargo also had to be removed from the aircraft before it could be moved.

Contacted by The Straits Times, an SIA spokesman said: “Investigations are ongoing into the incident. We are unable to provide any further information.”

ST has contacted the Kenya Airports Authority for more information.