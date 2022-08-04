SIA among best airlines in avoiding flight cancellations, Virgin Australia the worst

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Passengers flying with Virgin Australia and Dutch carrier KLM are suffering some of the biggest disruptions to travel as the understaffed aviation industry struggles to cope with a resurgence in demand, schedules show.

Zeroing in on a group of 19 airlines around the world - the same one Qantas Airways uses to assess its performance against peers - Virgin Australia cancelled the biggest proportion of flights in the three months through July 26, according to data from analytics company Cirium. It axed close to 2,200 flights, or 5.9 per cent of its schedule, compared with 1.4 per cent in the same period in 2019.

Air New Zealand, Sydney-based Qantas and Deutsche Lufthansa, Europe's biggest airline, rounded out the five that cancelled flights most often in the period.

Singapore Airlines had the best record, scrapping just 0.1 per cent of planned services.

A supercharged rebound in bookings as Covid-19 travel restrictions ease has overwhelmed even the largest and most established names in aviation. After laying off tens of thousands of pilots, flight crew, baggage handlers and security staff during the pandemic, the industry can't hire fast enough to keep up. Analysts say it may be months before normal levels of service return.

The carriers assessed in the three-month period mirror those used by Qantas to benchmark its total shareholder return, according to the airline's annual report. The group includes International Consolidated Airlines Group, owner of British Airways and Iberia, and Qantas itself.

It is a relatively small cross-section of the world's airlines, which means there may be other, lesser-known carriers with patchier performance records.

The basket also excludes airlines from China, the world's second-largest aviation market before Covid-19, but which remains largely closed to international flights.

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, said in a statement it cancelled flights for a variety of reasons, including a shortage of airport security staff. It pointed to additional measures announced last month to ease the pressure, such as scrapping flights to Europe and restricting ticket sales. "We apologise to our affected passengers," the airline said.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran said the airline's schedule has been disrupted by severe weather and up to triple the normal rate of crew sickness.

"This certainly isn't the experience we want our customers to be having with us and we know that every cancellation has an impact," he said in a statement. The airline is hiring more than 1,000 staff to strengthen operational resilience, he said.

Lufthansa said it's cancelling almost 3,000 flights over the summer in Frankfurt and Munich, but it's trying to avoid axing flights on a day-to-day basis to minimise the impact on passengers. "The aim is to offer a stable flight schedule," the airline said in a statement.