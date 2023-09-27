Shutdown countdown: US Congress has 4 days to fund government

WASHINGTON - The fourth partial shutdown of the US government in a decade was four days away on Wednesday.

House Republicans have pre-emptively rejected a bipartisan bill advancing in the Senate that would fund agencies through mid-November.

Congress needs to pass legislation that Democratic President Joe Biden can sign into law by midnight on Saturday.

Otherwise, hundreds of thousands of federal workers will be furloughed as well as a wide range of services, from economic data releases to nutrition benefits.

The Senate voted by an overwhelming 77-19 on Tuesday to begin debate on a measure that would fund the government through Nov 17, as well as authorising about US$6 billion (S$8 billion) for domestic disaster responses and another US$6 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Leading House Republicans dismissed the Senate stopgap measure out of hand.

They said any short-term funding measure to pass Congress with their approval must address the flow of migrants across the US border with Mexico.

"The Senate bill really just continues to fund Biden's open border plan. The country wants to address the open border. We need to address the open border," said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, the chamber's No. 2 Republican.

But Republicans who control the House by a narrow 221-212 margin have not proposed their own measure to fully fund the government and are instead trying to pass a series of bills for the full fiscal year that begins on Sunday.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is facing threats from hardline members of his own party.

They rejected a deal he negotiated with Mr Biden in May for US$1.59 trillion in discretionary spending in fiscal 2024, demanding instead another US$120 billion in cuts.

A small handful of the hardliners have also threatened to oust Mr McCarthy from his leadership role if he passes a spending bill that requires any Democratic votes to pass.

Mr McCarthy said House Republicans would probably bring their own stopgap measure to the floor on Friday.