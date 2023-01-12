Should fossil fuel firms be forced to clean up carbon pollution?

PARIS - Could fossil fuel companies be forced to remove planet-heating carbon pollution from the atmosphere? Researchers argue in a new paper that would be a cheaper, fairer solution to the climate crisis.

They suggest, in the research published on Thursday, that the principle of extended producer responsibility (EPR) – a policy tool often used to deal with waste – should be extended to the oil, gas and coal industries.

The study said impelling fossil fuel firms to use technologies to suck carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air and bury it back in the ground would be a cost-effective decarbonisation strategy.

“It would also mean that the principal beneficiary of high fossil fuel prices, the fossil fuel industry itself, plays its part in addressing the climate challenge,” said the paper published in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

The invasion of Ukraine by key oil and gas producer Russia has sent shockwaves through energy markets, resulting in prices surging and shining a spotlight on bumper fossil fuel industry profits.

The study’s authors, including scientists and experts in Britain and the Netherlands as well as a former ExxonMobil manager, said the paper was a response to the energy crisis and potential lessons for the challenge of getting to net-zero emissions.

‘Geological net zero’

“We need to start a conversation on how we redirect this colossal amount of money that currently is simply injected into fossil fuel rents to addressing the climate problem,” co-author Myles Allen, a professor at Oxford University, told journalists.

“We are going to have to stop fossil fuels from causing global warming before the world stops using fossil fuels.”

To do that, he said, requires “geological net zero” – for every tonne of CO2 emitted by a fossil fuel, one tonne of the greenhouse gas would need to be sucked out of the atmosphere and permanently put back in the ground.

The authors propose that all extractors and importers of oil, gas and coal be required to dispose of an increasing proportion of the CO2 generated by their activities and products – up to 100 per cent by 2050.

This would require increasing use of technologies to extract CO2 at the emission source or directly from the air and store it permanently in the ground.

While there are projects doing just this already, these are not at anything like the scale needed. The largest direct air capture facility in the world, run by Swiss-based Climeworks, removes in a year what humanity emits in a few seconds.