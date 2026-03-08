Shots fired at two synagogues in Canada’s Toronto

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Bullets struck two synagogues in Toronto around midnight on March 6, police said on social media.

TORONTO, Canada - Canadian police increased their presence around Jewish neighbourhoods in Toronto on March 7 after late-night gunfire directed at two synagogues.

No injuries were reported when bullets struck the two synagogues around midnight on March 6, police in Toronto and the neighbouring York region reported on social media, adding that both shootings were under investigation.

“We recognise that incidents like this are deeply concerning for members of the Jewish community. Synagogues in both Toronto and York region have been struck by gunfire this week,” Toronto police said in a post on X. “There is an increased police presence around Jewish neighbourhoods, places of worship and community institutions as the investigation continues.”

National public broadcaster CBC said that shots were fired at another synagogue in North York on the night of March 2.

Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilevre said on March 7 that he was “appalled” by the March 6 shootings at the Shaarei Shomayim and Beth Avraham Yoseph Synagogues, declaring that the Jewish community “is under attack in Canada.”

Officers boosted their presence and patrols in the greater Toronto area earlier this week as a response to rising tensions and the ongoing war in the Middle East, CBC cited police as saying. AFP