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Shot fired outside US consulate in Toronto for second time this year

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Toronto police officers work at the scene of a shooting at the US Consulate in Toronto, Canada.

Toronto police officers work at the scene of a shooting at the US Consulate in Toronto, Canada.

PHOTO: REUTERS

TORONTO – At least one shot was fired outside the US consulate in downtown Toronto early on July 27 but there were no injuries, police said, in what was the second such incident in the last four months.

Police officers, alerted by the sound of a gunshot, said they found evidence of a weapon having been fired outside the building on University Avenue.

In a post on X, police said a white sedan was seen fleeing the scene, adding no injuries were reported.

A Reuters reporter on the scene said police had sealed off the immediate area.

On March 10, several shots were fired at the same building. The incident followed three separate incidents in which gunshots were fired at synagogues in the Toronto area.

In June, police said, without providing any more details, that young people in the Toronto area were being paid to shoot at various targets, including synagogues, Jewish schools, and the US Consulate. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.