Shopee launches deliveries within 4 hours in Brazil, debuting in fresh food market

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Shopee has over three million sellers in Brazil, and it’s one of the main players in the local e-commerce.

SAO PAULO – Ecommerce platform Shopee, owned by Singapore’s Sea, launched on Aug 13 a new service to deliver products in up to four hours in Brazil, starting in the fresh food market in the country.

Shopee said the new service had been under tests so far, and that it will initially focus in the Sao Paulo metropolitan region.

The service will kick off with more than 4,000 sellers, and will include sales of groceries, such as fresh, perishable and frozen foods, as well as pet products and clothes.

Retailer Americanas and food delivery firm Daki will be among Shopee’s partners in the new model, which is called “Turbo”.

Shopee has over three million sellers in Brazil, and it is one of the main players in the local e-commerce, competing with players such as MercadoLibre and Amazon.

Earlier in 2026 , Amazon launched the Amazon Now service starting with perishables in Brazil, pledging to delivery groceries within 15 minutes. REUTERS