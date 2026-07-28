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Shooting near Mexico’s presidential palace kills one

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The suspected attackers fled the scene on a motorcycle.

The suspected attackers fled the scene on a motorcycle.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MEXICO CITY - One person died and two more were wounded on July 27 after a shooting in Mexico City near the Zocalo public square and presidential palace.

Mexico City’s Security Secretariat described the shooting as a “direct attack” in which a 42-year-old man died and two 39-year-old men were injured.

The suspected attackers fled the scene on a motorcycle, and a police investigation is ongoing.

The attack occurred in Santo Domingo Square, an area surrounded by colonial-era buildings and notorious for the production and sale of false documents, local police said.

Although such shootings are common in areas under the control of narco-trafficking gangs, they remain unusual in the Mexican capital, despite the operation of several street gangs such as the Union Tepito and Fuerza Anti-Union. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.