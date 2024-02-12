Shooting incident at Greek shipping company leaves one dead, wounds two

Police secure the area around the building of a shipping company following a shooting and while a police operation is underway in the suburb of Glyfada, in Athens, Greece, February 12, 2024. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Police officers watch from the building terrace while police secure the area around the building of a shipping company following a shooting and while a police operation is underway in the suburb of Glyfada, in Athens, Greece, February 12, 2024. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Emergency workers stand next to an ambulance while police secure the area around the building of a shipping company following a shooting and while a police operation is underway in the suburb of Glyfada, in Athens, Greece, February 12, 2024. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A special police force member stands on the building terrace while police secure the area around the building of a shipping company following a shooting and while a police operation is underway in the suburb of Glyfada, in Athens, Greece, February 12, 2024. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Police secure the area around the building of a shipping company following a shooting and while a police operation is underway in the suburb of Glyfada, in Athens, Greece, February 12, 2024. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

ATHENS -At least one man was killed and two wounded during a rare shooting incident at a Greek shipping company in Athens on Monday, police sources and state television ERT reported.

The shooter was a former employee at the company, located in the southern suburb of Glyfada, according to ERT.

The gunman, who stormed into the building and shot at employees, was still in the building, one of the police officials said, adding that a negotiator had arrived at the scene.

The victim was related to the owner of the shipping company, European Navigation, the police officer said. Police have not officially named the company.

Fire engines and ambulances were stationed outside the building and police had cordoned off a wider area around it.

Shootings, outside of gang-related activity, are rare in Greece. REUTERS

