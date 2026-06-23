Shooting in Montreal, Canada leaves three dead including suspect

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Montreal Police paramedics place a sheet over the possible suspect at the entrance to a building at the scene of a fatal shooting, in which a police officer was killed in the Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood, in Quebec, Canada.

MONTREAL - A midday shooting in Montreal killed three people on June 22, including a police officer, a civilian, and the alleged gunman, triggering rare alarm in the Canadian city.

The bloodshed occurred in a partly Jewish neighbourhood that includes kosher markets and restaurants, but police declined to comment on what the motive might have been and whether the incident amounted to a hate crime or act of terror.

Montreal police chief Fady Dagher said the incident was “more than terrible.”

“It’s a tragedy, a nightmare,” Dagher said.

Explosions of gun violence in broad daylight are not nearly as common in Canada as they are across the border in the United States, but they are not unheard of. A shooting like this in Montreal is rare.

Dagher said police received a call about an active shooting in Montreal’s Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood at around 11.30am local time.

Police responded and a crossfire ensued, with the apparent assailant firing from inside a building with a long gun, Dagher told reporters at the scene.

Frank Vogas told AFP he was buying paint at a shop in the area when gunfire erupted.

“I see the police storm in, come in from everywhere, and, they raise their guns,” the 71-year-old said, explaining that officers told people in the shop to keep low to the floor.

“I have never seen anything like this,” he said.

Dagher confirmed one male officer was killed, and another female officer was seriously wounded but her life is not in danger.

Police at the scene of an active shooter situation earlier on June 22, 2026 in Montreal, Canada. PHOTO: AFP

The details surrounding the slain civilian are not yet known. Police said the shooter was killed.

“One suspect was neutralised and is now dead,” the visibly emotional chief said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was “horrified” by the violence.

‘Avoid speculation’

The location of the shooting raised immediate speculation online that it was another incident of antisemitic violence in Canada, a country that has seen an enormous increase in reported crimes targeting Jews since Israel launched its operation in Gaza following the Oct 7, 2023 attacks by Hamas.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), a prominent Canadian civil society group, said it was “closely monitoring the situation.”

“As we await more details about the nature of this horrifying incident, we urge community members to exercise vigilance,” CIJA said, in the hours following the shooting.

Broken glass on damaged windows, following a fatal shooting in which a police officer was killed in the Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood, in Montreal, Canada. PHOTO: AFP

Dagher stressed the investigation had not yet produced any indications as to motive.

“It’s important to be very careful of rumours,” he said.

Gezy Markowitz, a rabbi who works in the area, said the shooting took place in a community with multiple Jewish institutions, including educational centres and a food bank.

“People are asking me if it’s an attack on the Jewish community. I think it would just be completely irresponsible even [to] speak to that at this point, because (all) we know, it was an attack right now on the police,” he said.

The police chief confirmed reports that the gunman was dressed in what appeared to be military-style clothing.

Quebec Premier Christine Frechette said she was “deeply shaken by the tragic events.”

“It is essential to allow the authorities to do their work and to avoid speculation,” added Frechette.

The area had initially been locked down with residents told to stay indoors, as a huge police presence fanned out across the scene.

But armed officers were leaving the scene on the afternoon of June 22, and traffic was starting to resume.

“The operation is coming to an end and people will be able to circulate freely,” the chief told reporters. AFP