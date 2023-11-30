Shooting attack in Jerusalem wounds at least 7: Ambulance service

Israeli officials work at the scene of a violent incident in Jerusalem November 30, 2023 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
JERUSALEM -At least seven people were wounded in a shooting attack in Jerusalem on Thursday, Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

Police said that the two suspected attackers "were neutralised on the spot."

A large number of ambulances and police converged on the scene of the shooting, which happened during morning rush hour at one of the entrances to the city.

Israeli media reported that two shooters opened fire near a bus stop. Magen David Adom said that two of the wounded were in critical condition. REUTERS

