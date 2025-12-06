Straitstimes.com header logo

Shooting at South African bar leaves 11 dead, including a young child, police say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 - At least 11 people were killed on Saturday including a three year old boy, after gunshots were fired at an illegal bar in the South African city of Pretoria, police said, adding that a manhunt was launched for three suspects who were not identified.

Another 14 people were wounded during the incident in the Saulsville township, they said in a statement.

Police didn't say whether the shooting occurred inside or outside the illegal bar, known locally as a 'shebeen.'

"Three minors are among those deceased, which include 3- and 12-year-old boys (and a) 16-year-old female," the South African Police Service said.

South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world, averaging about 60 a day. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.