FOURNOI, GREECE (REUTERS) - An international team has discovered at least 58 shipwrecks, many laden with antiquities, in an underwater ship graveyard in Greece, in what they say may be the largest concentration of ancient shipwrecks in the Aegean Sea and possibly the Mediterranean to date.
Shipwrecks found in Greek waters tell tale of ancient trade routes
