Power Play

Sharper US-China rivalry looms in the United Nations

While Trump reacted to Chinese influence by pulling out of UN organisations such as the WHO, Biden is opting to go toe-to-toe with China instead. &#8226;Power Play is a weekly column that looks at various facets of US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

Under President Joe Biden, America is back at the table of international organisations it pulled out from under the Trump administration, and willing to lead again. But it will not be business as usual in the United Nations and its agencies.

Mr Biden's foreign policy chiefs have vowed to push back against China in the UN, spelling friction ahead that could slow Beijing's ambitions to set standards and expand its influence in global bodies.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 01, 2021, with the headline 'PowerPlay Sharper US-China rivalry looms in the United Nations'.
