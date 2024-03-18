Seven bodies found in Petion-Ville, Haiti

Seven bodies were found in Petion Ville in the Ouest Department of Haiti, a Reuters source on site said, confirming earlier media reports.

Further details were not immediately available.

Gang violence has spiraled in Haiti, fueling a humanitarian crisis, cutting off food supplies and forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes.

The U.N. children's agency said on Saturday one of its aid containers at Haiti's main port, stocked with "essential items for maternal, neonatal and child survival," was looted, as gangs increasingly control the capital. REUTERS

