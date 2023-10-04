Senior US officials met Guatemalan President-elect Arevalo in Washington

Guatemala President-elect Bernardo Arevalo attends a meeting with judges of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal following a raid last Friday where the attorney general office seized boxes holding tabulations from general election voting, in Guatemala City, Guatemala October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Cristina Chiquin
FILE PHOTO: White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 15, 2023. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/File Photo
Updated
29 sec ago
Published
42 sec ago

WASHINGTON - Senior officials of the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, including U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, met Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arévalo in Washington on Tuesday, the White House said in a statement.

The American officials expressed the U.S. government's support for Arévalo "following last week's undemocratic efforts to undermine the will of the Guatemalan people, intimidate election authorities, and prevent the peaceful transition of power," the White House said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top