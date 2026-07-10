Senegal's top court calls parliament-backed reform 'unconstitutional'
DAKAR, July 10 - Senegal's top court has struck down changes to the country's constitution that would have altered the balance of power in government, ruling against an amendment adopted by parliament last month.
• Thursday's Constitutional Court ruling found that the amendment adopted by the assembly on June 29 was "contrary to the Constitution".
• The proposed changes included a provision prohibiting a sitting president from serving as leader of a political party.
• Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said last week he was planning to set up his own political party.
• The push for constitutional reform has been driven by the ruling Pastef party, led by parliament speaker and former Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko.
• Critics of the proposed reforms have said the amendment was an attempted power grab by Sonko, whom Faye dismissed as head of government in May.
• The Constitutional Court said Faye had asked it to review lawmakers' procedures in order to detect violations that would invalidate the reform.
• The political upheaval related to the split between former allies Faye and Sonko could complicate Senegal's efforts to resolve a crisis stemming from the disclosure of misreported debt in 2024.
• Sonko said on X he respected the court's decision. REUTERS