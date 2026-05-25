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Senegal's parliament speaker quits two days after prime minister sacked

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DAKAR, May 25 - Senegal's parliament speaker, El Malick Ndiaye, has announced his resignation, deepening political turmoil in the West African nation two days after the president dismissed the government.

• Ndiaye, a senior figure in the ruling PASTEF party, said on Sunday his resignation was a personal decision, giving the "higher interest of the nation" as a reason for his departure.

• President Bassirou Diomaye Faye dismissed Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko on Friday and dissolved the government after months of mounting tension between the two leaders.

• Ties between Faye and Sonko, allies who swept to power together in 2024, soured against a backdrop of growing economic challenges linked to debt and domestic fallout from the Iran war.

• Members of parliament are set to convene on Tuesday to vote on reinstating Sonko as a lawmaker and to elect a new speaker for the National Assembly to replace Ndiaye.

• Some critics say reinstating Sonko would be illegal as he has never been a member of parliament. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.