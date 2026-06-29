Senegal police fire tear gas at constitutional reform protesters

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DAKAR, June 29 - Senegalese police fired tear gas on Monday to disperse protesters outside parliament as lawmakers debated a constitutional amendment that would expand parliamentary powers and reduce those of the president, a proposal critics say could upset the balance of power in government.

• Senegalese civil society groups and political parties say the reform is an attempted power grab by parliament speaker and former Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko.

• Dispute over constitutional reform risks deepening political divisions in Senegal, particularly between President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and Sonko.

• Sonko's dismissal in May underscored a widening split over reforms and the response to a mounting debt crisis.

• Relations between them remained tense after Sonko was elected speaker of parliament.

• The push for constitutional reform has been driven by the ruling Pastef party, led by Sonko. Proposed changes include a provision prohibiting a sitting president from serving as leader of a political party. Faye is also a member of Pastef, but no longer holds any official role in the party.

• A political coalition supporting the president has called for an immediate withdrawal of the bill and said Faye should be able to fully exercise his powers.

• Faye was elected two years ago, backed by Sonko, a charismatic figure with a strong youth following, who was barred from running himself due to a defamation conviction. REUTERS