Senegal MPs back electoral reform that could open door to Sonko candidacy

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FILE PHOTO: Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko of the ruling party PASTEF (African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity) speaks during a political rally in Dakar, Senegal, November 8, 2025. REUTERS/Anait Miridzhanian/File Photo

DAKAR, April 28 - Senegal's National Assembly overwhelmingly approved on Tuesday changes to the country's electoral code, introducing provisions that could pave the way for Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko to run in the 2029 presidential election.

• Firebrand opposition leader Sonko, 51, was excluded from standing in the 2024 election following a conviction, which could potentially bar him again in 2029. His handpicked successor, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, went on to win the presidency.

• Since taking office, differences have emerged between Faye and Sonko, fuelling debate that the prime minister may seek the top job himself in 2029.

• The bill, introduced under an emergency procedure criticized by opposition parties, was easily adopted by the National Assembly, which is dominated by Sonko's Pastef party, with 128 votes in favour, 11 against and two abstentions.

• The legislation amends provisions that had previously disqualified Sonko from running for office, potentially removing a key legal obstacle to his candidacy.

• The bill will now be sent to the president, who must decide whether to sign it into law. Opposition parties could also challenge the adopted bill at the Constitutional Council.

• Separately, the presidency on Monday released draft reforms covering the constitution, electoral code, political parties and the constitutional court for public comment ahead of cabinet debates. REUTERS