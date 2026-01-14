See who’s the boss: 18kg deer squares off with 1.7-tonne rhino at Poland zoo

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A deer named Daddy Munchkin squares off with Maruska, a rhino, in this screengrab off a video posted by the Wroclaw Zoo in Poland.

An 18kg deer at a zoo in Poland woke up one morning, looked at himself in the mirror and decided it was time to square off with a 1.7-tonne rhino to finally show the big creature who’s the boss.

In a video shared by the Wroclaw Zoo on Jan 8, a Chinese muntjac deer can be seen charging a hulking rhino with the confidence of someone who has either misplaced his sense of scale or discovered a surplus of testosterone.

The rhino – named Maruska – responds, not with bone-crushing violence, but with what can only be described as weary politeness, feigning fear and indulging the deer that is barely the size of its head in mock charges.

“Someone probably forgot to look in the mirror this morning,” the zoo joked in its video post, which has since been viewed over 12 million times.

It offered praise for Maruska’s “angelic patience”.

Zoo officials later provided context for the deer’s sudden embrace of combat sports.

The male muntjac – which they call “Daddy Munchkin” – was experiencing a seasonal surge of hormones and felt compelled to demonstrate its dominance – to someone, anyone – even if that someone happened to outweigh itself by several orders of magnitude.

“Where does this bravery come from?” the zoo asked.

Nature, it turns out, has a sense of humour.

“It’s a show of nature! His girlfriend has a rash, and testosterone is buzzing in her bachelor’s room,” the zoo said. “He has to discharge energy and show who’s boss – even if the sparring partner weighs 1.7 tonnes.”

Commenters were quick to weigh in.

They point out that the encounter is a reminder that strength and courage come in all sizes, a lesson humans may consider revisiting.

“It’s amazing how such a large animal understands and can be so gentle. We humans should learn from this that power isn’t everything,” one commented said on Facebook.

Others admired the deer’s enthusiasm.

“I’m loving the enthusiasm of the little guy. In his head, he’s about 18ft tall and 1,000 pounds,” read a comment.

Some viewers even recognised the dynamic from home life. The scene, they said, resembled large dogs happily tolerating much smaller ones that bark furiously while being gently chased around the yard.

After the original video amassed more than 12 million views, the zoo offered a sequel meant to reassure concerned fans.

That follow-up video shows the rhino and two muntjac deer peacefully sharing a pile of hay, chewing contentedly side by side.

“They have separate bedrooms but a common yard,” the zoo explained.

This tiny, unconventional herd has coexisted harmoniously for years.

Daddy Munchkin, it seems, was simply having a moment.