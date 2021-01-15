Security stepped up in US capital for Biden's inauguration

WASHINGTON • Overwhelmed during the deadly attack on Congress by President Donald Trump's supporters last week, United States security forces are mounting a national operation to thwart any violence before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Federal and state officials are evaluating online threats and menacing messages to members of Congress and making sure the security operation has the force to repel an attack.

The incoming Biden administration has significantly ramped up security around his team ahead of the inauguration on Wednesday.

The riot at the Capitol in Washington on Jan 6 forced lawmakers to flee the inner chambers of the building, fearing for their lives.

One police officer and four protesters died in the siege, which began after Mr Trump called on thousands of his supporters to march on Congress in a bid to stop the final certification of Mr Biden's election victory.

Mr Trump, who falsely claims that he lost the election because of fraud, was impeached in the House of Representatives on Wednesday for encouraging his supporters to march on Congress. He has also faced growing calls to resign.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned that armed protests in support of Mr Trump were planned for Washington and all 50 US state capitals this weekend or around Mr Biden's inauguration.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also announced fines of up to US$10,000 (S$13,000) for lawmakers who refuse to go through newly installed metal detectors after several Republican lawmakers pushed past police, even after setting them off.

"It is tragic that this step is necessary, but the Chamber of the People's House must and will be safe," she said.

Local officials have been ramping up security, especially in the battleground states where Mr Biden narrowly beat Mr Trump.

Senior House Democrats Jerrold Nadler and Adam Schiff said in a statement on Tuesday: "It is clear that more must be done to pre-empt, penetrate and prevent deadly and seditious assaults by domestic violent extremists in the days ahead."

The biggest single security operation is in Washington, where Mr Biden will be sworn in outside the Capitol on Wednesday.

Some 20,000 National Guard troops will be available for Mr Biden's inauguration, and half of those will be in the city by tomorrow in case protests explode this weekend.

National Guard troops were assigned to provide 24-hour security inside the halls of Congress and deputised as Capitol Police officers, which would enable them to make arrests.

The National Park Service has closed the Washington Monument until Jan 24, and home-sharing company Airbnb said it was blocking and cancelling all reservations in the Washington area to discourage protesters from descending on the capital.

Conflicting messages have surfaced in far-right chat rooms and forums about possible protests around Mr Biden's inauguration.

The website of Patriot Action for America, which was recently taken down, called for supporters to encircle the White House, Congress and Supreme Court days before "to, at all costs, prevent Joseph Biden, or any other Democrat, from being inaugurated".

An image posted on the pro-Trump website The Donald called for protesters to "stand up for liberty" with armed marches on Sunday at the US Capitol and in state capitals, according to the Site Intelligence Group, a Maryland-based organisation that tracks extremists.

REUTERS