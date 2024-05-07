Drake's security guard hurt in shooting outside rapper's Toronto mansion

OTTAWA - A security guard was seriously wounded in a shooting at Canadian rapper Drake's Toronto mansion early on Tuesday, police said, without confirming whether the five-time Grammy award winner was at home at the time of the incident.

Police were called to a shooting at Drake's home at around 2 a.m. (0600 GMT) and upon reaching the residence, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Inspector Paul Krawczyk told reporters.

"I cannot confirm if Drake was home at the time the incident occurred, but I can tell you that we are in contact with his team and they are cooperating," Krawczyk said.

The suspected shooter was spotted and fled in a vehicle, Krawczyk said, adding that police were investigating the incident and had not yet identified a motive.

The wounded man, a security guard who was standing outside of the mansion gates, was still in the hospital in serious condition, Krawczyk said.

A representative for Drake did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

