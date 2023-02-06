Second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 hits Turkey's south: Disaster agency

Syrian rescue teams search for survivors under the rubble after an earthquake in the Syrian city of Hama on Feb 6. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
29 min ago
Published
35 min ago

ISTANBUL - A second earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck southeastern Turkey’s Kahramanmaras region on Monday, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

It occurred at a depth of 7km, AFAD said, adding that the epicentre of the quake was Elbistan region of Kahramanmaras province.

Less than 12 hours earlier, a major quake of magnitude 7.8 struck the same region, leading to more than 1,300 deaths across Turkey and Syria.

Turkey President Tayyip Erdogan described the quake as the country’s “largest disaster” since 1939, when a major quake struck the eastern province of Erzincan.

“Everyone is putting their heart and soul into efforts, although the winter season, cold weather and the earthquake happening during the night make things more difficult,” he told reporters in a news conference at Turkey’s disaster coordination centre in Ankara.

“We do not know how high the casualty numbers will go as efforts to lift the debris continue in several buildings in the earthquake zone,” he said. REUTERS

More On This Topic
‘We were shaken like a cradle’: Major earthquake kills more than 1,400 in Turkey, Syria
Turkey, Syria quake: A look at the major deadly earthquakes in the past two decades

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top