Search for missing footballer Emiliano Sala plane to begin on Sunday

Fans hold up a banner in the colours of the Argentina flag honouring Cardiff's missing Argentinian player Emiliano Sala ahead of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Cardiff City at the Emirates Stadium in London, on Jan 29,
Fans hold up a banner in the colours of the Argentina flag honouring Cardiff's missing Argentinian player Emiliano Sala ahead of the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Cardiff City at the Emirates Stadium in London, on Jan 29, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
Published
2 hours ago

LONDON (AFP) - The privately-funded search for the missing plane carrying Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala will begin on Sunday (Feb 3), conditions permitting, the scientist leading the mission said on Saturday.

Sala was travelling from France to join up with his new club, Premier League strugglers Cardiff City, in a light aircraft on Jan 21 when it went missing close to the Channel Islands.

Suspected debris from the plane washed up on the Normandy coastline on Wednesday (Jan 30).

Marine scientist David Mearns, who is directing the private search on behalf of the Sala family, said: "Tomorrow the weather will be good. We will be able to operate tomorrow."

The search will be conducted "in close co-ordination" with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), with two vessels scouring around four square nautical miles of sea bed north of the Channel island of Guernsey.

Sala was flying in the Piper PA-46 Malibu plane after transferring from French team Nantes in a 17-million-euro (S$26-million) move.

It vanished from radar around 20 kilometres north of Guernsey, with pilot Dave Ibbotson the only other person aboard.

 

Rescue workers suspended the official search for the aircraft last Thursday after an intensive hunt involving planes and boats failed to locate it.

Topics: 

Branded Content