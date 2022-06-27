Science Journals: Why Nepal, rich in water resources, is facing water stress today

KATHMANDU - Nepal, like Singapore, is one of the most water-stressed countries in the world.

But where Singapore lacks access to natural water resources, Nepal has plenty - rivers fed by meltwater from the glaciers in the Himalayas and groundwater aquifers charged up by rain.

But as I recently discovered during a trip to Kathmandu, the water resources in Nepal are coming under threat from rapid urbanisation, pollution and climate change - issues that also plague many other cities today.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) had in February (2022) warned that water shortages, which already plague half the world's population at some point in a year, could become worse due to erratic rainfall patterns or extreme events such as floods or droughts.

Such dry conditions could negatively affect agriculture and energy production from hydroelectric power plants, said the report.

Now, organisations in Nepal are working with various partners, including researchers from Singapore, to help the country to safeguard its water resources.

Threats to water security

The famed Bagmati River, which runs through the Kathmandu Valley, is revered by Hindus and Buddhists because its water is thought to be holy.

Several Hindu temples are located on its banks, and Hindus are cremated on the banks as well.

But the state of the river now is a far cry from what it was in the 1970s.

A visit to the river earlier this month (June) shows that the life-giving brook has been reduced to stagnant, murky brown water, chock-full of chunks of litter like plastic waste and bits of cloth.

The cause of the pollution? Concrete, carpet and other industries dumping their waste in the river, and households doing the same with their sewage, said freelance climate change and senior watershed expert Madhukar Upadhya.

Recounted the 68-year-old: "Back then, there were no rules governing waste disposal, and people thought we had enough water, so we could just wash everything away - which was true back then, as the population was not as high."

Mr Upadhya, who used to do his laundry and take baths in the river, said that, as Kathmandu Valley did not have good municipal water supply back in the 1960s and 70s, the river was an important part of people's lives.