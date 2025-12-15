Straitstimes.com header logo

School bus accident in Colombia kills 17, injures 20

Dec 14 - Seventeen people were killed and 20 were injured after a ‍bus ​carrying school children ‍fell off a cliff in a rural ​area ​in northern Colombia, the local governor said on Sunday night.

In a ‍post on X earlier in the ​day, the ⁠governor of Antioquia, Andres Julian, said the bus was traveling from the Caribbean town ​of Tolu to Medellin after a school trip ‌and was carrying ​students from the Antioqueño High School.

The students had been celebrating their graduation on the beach, he added on Sunday night.

"It's very hard news ‍for the entire community during the ​time of December," he said. REUTERS

