Scepticism, hoarding, hit Covid-19 vaccination drives in some countries

SINGAPORE - The massive effort by countries worldwide to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19 by vaccinating three-quarters of their population against the disease appears to be moving in fits and starts, judging by the latest data.

Countries that initially appeared to be winning the race to inoculate their populations are set to slide down the ranks of the most successful nations in combating the coronavirus, if one is to go by Bloomberg's Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker, which estimates when they are expected to achieve herd immunity.