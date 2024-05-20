Saudi king to be treated for lung inflammation, state news agency says

DUBAI - Saudi King Salman will undergo a treatment programme at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah for a lung inflammation, the state news agency said on May 19, hours after he underwent medical tests.

Citing the royal court, the state news agency said the 88-year-old king would be treated with antibiotics until the inflammation subsides.

Earlier on May 19, King Salman underwent medical tests at the royal clinics at Al Salam Palace due to "high temperature and joint pain", the state news agency said.

The king was last admitted to hospital in April for a routine checkup, state TV reported then.

King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became ruler of the world's top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier. REUTERS

