Saudi crown prince, US national security adviser meet on Gaza, bilateral ties

CAIRO - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met to discuss Israel's war in Gaza and seek to complete a broad bilateral agreement, the Saudi state news agency reported on Sunday.

The meeting in the Saudi city of Dhahran including reviewing "the semi-final version of the draft strategic agreements between the two countries, which are almost being finalised," a statement read.

The de facto Saudi leader and President Joe Biden's top security aide also discussed the need to find a "credible track for bringing about the two-state solution" for Israel and the Palestinians, and to stop the war in Gaza and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid, the statement said.

The Biden administration and Saudi Arabia have been seeking to finalise an agreement for U.S. security guarantees and civilian nuclear assistance, Reuters reported early this month, even as an Israel-Saudi normalisation deal envisioned as part of a Middle East “grand bargain” remains elusive.

The White House said on Friday that Sullivan would visit Saudi Arabia and Israel to discuss bilateral and regional matters, including Gaza and efforts to achieve lasting peace and security in the region. REUTERS