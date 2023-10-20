Saudi Arabia’s transformation offers opportunities for Singaporeans, businesses: PM Lee

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s rapid transformation offers opportunities for Singaporeans and Singapore businesses on various fronts, including logistics, transportation, green energy and food, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday.

He noted that the country is opening up under the direction of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and more projects are in the pipeline.

The Saudis are interested in logistics and transportation cooperation with Singapore, he said.

Singapore also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Saudi government in green energy this week.

“The Saudis produce oil and gas, but they’ve also got massive solar power which they are hoping to convert into hydrogen and that’s exportable, and so we have an MOU to work with them on that,” PM Lee said in an interview with Singapore media.

He was asked about his views on the country as well as the potential for ramping up bilateral cooperation, as he wrapped up the first leg of his visit to the Middle East.

On Wednesday, PM Lee called on and was hosted to lunch by Crown Prince Mohammed, and both leaders agreed to elevate bilateral ties in areas such as trade and investment and the digital economy, among others.

He was also briefed on the country’s plans and met several of its business leaders. On Thursday, he also visited the historic cities of Madinah, which is newly opened to non-Muslims, and Al Ula, which is being developed for high-end tourism.

PM Lee noted that much has changed since his last visit to the country in 2006.

He told reporters that the Singapore Business Federation brought a delegation to Riyadh on the sidelines of his visit, and that they have been making contacts.

“So I hope that we will be able to develop the volume of trade which is already quite good, and of investments, which is still quite modest, because people have not got the feel of how to operate within the Saudi environment until now,” said PM Lee.