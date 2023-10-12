S’porean couple in Israel leave Jerusalem for Jordan before flying to KL in bid to come home safely

Standing just metres from the King Hussein Bridge that links the West Bank to Jordan, Mr Lim Keng Yeow and his wife waited for the checkpoint to open so they could get out of Israel on Thursday.

Their destination: Jordanian capital Amman. From there, Mr Lim and Madam Karen Phuah will take a flight to Kuala Lumpur, and hope to reach Singapore safely.

The couple, together with six others, got to the Israeli-Jordan border early in the morning and waited by the side of the road for a taxi to take them through the security checkpoint.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Mr Lim said the group had been waiting 45 minutes for the checkpoint counters to open at 8am. The journey between the Israeli and Jordanian checkpoints was likely to take about 20 minutes, he added.

“We heard that others had crossed successfully, although for some, the wait at the border was nine hours,” he said.

Mr Lim, 57, and Madam Phuah, 56, started their journey at 6am from the college in Mount Zion, Jerusalem, where Mr Lim studies, and took less than an hour to reach the Israeli border checkpoint.

“The journey has been quite smooth so far,” said Mr Lim. He added that the group had anticipated the wait at the border and wanted to be early to ensure they were ahead of the queue.

“We have felt very safe so far,” he said.