S’pore joins 12 other countries in joint statement to Houthi rebels, warning of consequences

SINGAPORE – The Republic has joined 12 other countries in condemning attacks by Houthi militants on commercial ships in the Red Sea, warning of consequences if they continue.

In a joint statement issued through the White House’s briefing room on Jan 3 (US time), the 13 countries called for an end to the ongoing Houthi attacks, which are “illegal, unacceptable, and profoundly destabilising”.

“There is no lawful justification for intentionally targeting civilian shipping and naval vessels,” the statement said.

The attacks, including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles, threaten freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most critical waterways, the statement added.

“These attacks threaten innocent lives from all over the world and constitute a significant international problem that demands collective action.”

Nearly 15 per cent of global seaborne trade passes through the Red Sea, which acts as the entry point to the Suez Canal – the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

As a result of the attacks, which began in November, major shipping companies have had to reroute their ships around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, adding costs and delaying deliveries.

The statement said: “Let our message now be clear: We call for the immediate end of these illegal attacks and release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews.

“The Houthis will bear the responsibility of the consequences should they continue to threaten lives, the global economy, and free flow of commerce in the region’s critical waterways.”

Besides Singapore, the statement was signed by the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Britain.

It comes shortly after members of the United Nations Security Council called for a halt to the Houthis’ attacks during its first formal meeting of the year on Jan 3.

Yemen’s Houthis have attacked multiple commercial vessels in its attempt to pressure Israel into stopping its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On Dec 31, they attempted to board the Singapore-flagged Maersk Hangzhou, a container ship owned and operated by Denmark.

US forces sunk three ships and killed 10 of the Iran-backed militants then, with Maersk pausing all sailing through the Red Sea for 48 hours after the attack.