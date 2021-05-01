S. Korea's Moon to visit White House

WASHINGTON • South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit the White House on May 21 for talks with United States President Joe Biden, highlighting the "ironclad alliance" between the two countries.

"President Biden looks forward to working with President Moon to further strengthen our alliance and expand our close cooperation," the White House said on Thursday.

The event will be the second in-person summit with a foreign leader for Mr Biden's presidency, which began in January.

Both meetings have been with Asian allies, after Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visited last month.

Mr Moon's senior press secretary, Mr Chung Man-ho, told a televised briefing that the two leaders will reaffirm the solidity of their countries' alliance.

Washington has identified China's rise as the pre-eminent geopolitical challenge facing the US, and Mr Biden has been working to shore up support among allies in the region to counter what the US regards as abusive market and human rights practices by China.

"The meeting will also address close cooperation between South Korea and the US to make progress on the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and a lasting peace policy, as well as practical cooperation on economy and trade, and the response to global challenges such as climate change and Covid-19," Mr Chung said.

Mr Biden's administration says it is in the final stages of its policy review to stem North Korea's nuclear programme.

Pyongyang has rejected unilateral disarmament and given no indication that it is willing to go beyond statements of broad support for universal denuclearisation.

REUTERS