WASHINGTON, Dec 13 - Rwanda's actions in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo clearly violate the peace deal ‍signed ​in Washington under U.S. ‍President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said ​on ​Saturday in the latest U.S. admonition to the East African country.

"Rwanda's actions in eastern DRC ‍are a clear violation of the Washington Accords ​signed by President ⁠Trump, and the United States will take action to ensure promises made to the President are kept," Rubio ​said in an X post.

At the United Nations on Friday, ‌the U.S. accused ​Rwanda of fueling instability and war as a Rwanda-backed advance of the M23 rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo threatens to derail U.S. efforts to broker peace in the ‍region.

The leaders of the Democratic Republic of ​Congo and Rwanda signed a peace deal in Washington ​on December 4 even as ‌fighting continued in their war-scarred region. REUTERS