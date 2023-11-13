Rwanda said to surpass Singapore in cleanliness with ‘community work day’

KIGALI – In 2018, the head of the United Nations Environment Programme, Mr Eric Solheim, called the Rwandan capital, Kigali, the “cleanest city on the planet” for the lack of rubbish on its streets and its green initiatives.

And in 2022, travel blogger Drew Binsky – who has been to all 197 countries in the world – ranked Rwanda as the cleanest country in the world, ahead of Singapore.

The Rwandan government takes the country’s upkeep a step further by involving its citizens in a community work day known as Umuganda.

Umuganda takes place on the last Saturday of every month, from 8am to 11am. During this time, all able-bodied Rwandans aged 18 to 65 participate in mandatory community improvement projects, including cleaning the streets, repairing public facilities and building homes for the vulnerable.

The director-general of the Ministry of Local Government (Minaloc), Mr Richard Kubana, 41, said the main purpose of Umuganda is to resolve community issues such as infrastructure maintenance. “We conduct Umuganda to solve these issues without investing money. We use our resources and our people.”

Minaloc coordinates all Umuganda-related activities in Rwanda, which has four provinces and the city of Kigali.

Umuganda translates to “togetherness for common purpose”, said Dr Ismael Buchanan, 47, a lecturer at the University of Rwanda’s Department of Political Science and International Relations.

The initiative began in 1962 when Rwanda gained independence and became a weekly government programme in 1974.

After the 1994 genocide targeting the Tutsis, the government reintroduced Umuganda to Rwandan life to rebuild the nation and nurture a shared national identity, said Dr Buchanan.

Cells at work

At the Nyamirambo sector in Kigali, all activity came to a standstill on the morning of Umuganda.

A man in a safety vest roamed the empty streets with a megaphone, blaring instructions at the start of Umuganda. Rwandans ambled out of their homes with rakes and cloth sacks as they headed towards their designated areas.

Mr Kariannda Hadjei, 47, surveyed the action and greeted the villagers. As the chief of the Biryogo neighbourhood, he oversees all Umuganda efforts in the village.

“Umuganda is needed for the development of the country. It is an obligation and responsibility to Rwanda,” said Mr Hadjei.

He said Rwandan law states that anyone who skips Umuganda without a valid reason is liable to be fined 5,000 Rwandan francs (RWF) (S$5.70).