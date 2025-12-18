Rwanda-backed M23 group says it has begun leaving seized Congo town

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KINSHASA, Dec 17 - Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have begun withdrawing from the eastern Congolese town of Uvira in an effort to support U.S.-backed peace efforts, their leaders said on Wednesday, promising to complete the pullout by Thursday.

Videos shared on social media purported to show the troop movements, with combatants wearing ‍military fatigues ​holding weapons and moving in a convoy at dusk. Reuters did not independently verify the ‍footage.

M23 spokesperson Willy Ngoma told Reuters the rebels had started the withdrawal, which they announced earlier this week, "for the sake of peace".

In a post on X, M23 ​leader Bertrand ​Bisimwa said the withdrawal would be finished on Thursday and called on civilians to remain calm.

Residents of Uvira said they could not confirm whether the rebels had fully abandoned their positions in the town, saying they would find out in the morning.

"I can see cars ‍moving, but to confirm that they have left, we have to wait until daylight. They have already made a lot of fuss about their ​withdrawal for nothing, and our hopes have been dashed," said ⁠one resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity for safety reasons.

SCEPTICISM OVER M23 PULLOUT

The rebels had said late Monday they would withdraw to help efforts by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration and Qatar to mediate peace in the long-running war between the rebels and Congolese government forces.

M23 entered Uvira, near the Burundi border, earlier this ​month, less than a week after the presidents of Congo and Rwanda met with Trump in Washington to reaffirm their commitment to the Washington Accords peace agreement. The ‌U.S. has criticized the seizure of the town as a ​threat to mediation efforts.

Corneille Nangaa, head of the Congo River Alliance, which includes M23, said on Monday on X the withdrawal would be a "unilateral trust-building measure in order to give the Doha peace process the maximum chance to succeed".

However, Congo's communications minister Patrick Muyaya dismissed the announcement of a withdrawal from Uvira as a "diversion," alleging it was an attempt to relieve pressure on Rwanda, which Kinshasa, the United Nations, and Western governments accuse of backing the rebels. Rwanda denies backing M23.

"The intention is to distract the American mediation team, which is preparing to take measures against Rwanda," Muyaya told Reuters ‍earlier on Wednesday, when residents said rebels were still visible throughout Uvira.

Rwanda's government spokesperson did not respond to a request for ​comment.

Congo's army spokesperson, Sylvain Ekenge, said fighting continued daily across the conflict-hit east.

"There isn't a day without fighting in North Kivu and South Kivu," Ekenge told Reuters, referring ​to the provinces where M23 staged a lightning advance this year.

Rwanda, which says its troops are ‌in eastern Congo for what it calls defensive measures, has rejected claims of supporting M23 and has blamed Congolese and Burundian forces for the latest escalation of violence. REUTERS