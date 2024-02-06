Rusty Cold War-era rocket designed to carry nuclear warheads found in dead US man’s garage

Some people might have doubts about retrieving items belonging to a dead person, but especially so if the item is a Cold war-era rocket designed to hold a nuclear warhead.

Such a rocket was found in the garage of a home in Bellevue city, next to Seattle in Washington state, by the neighbour of a man who died.

The rocket was identified as a Douglas AIR-2 Genie, a model used by the United States and Canada during the Cold War and was the US Air Force’s most powerful interceptor missile ever used.

Officers from the Bellevue Police Department had received a call on Jan 31 from the National Museum of the United States Air Force, according to the department’s blog.

The museum notified the police after the neighbour called to donate the rocket, adding that it had been purchased in an estate sale.

The police dispatched a bomb squad, who later confirmed that the rocket was inert as it lacked a warhead or rocket fuel.

Markings on the rocket are still visible in photographs posted on the blog and social media accounts.