MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin has proposed replacing his defence minister and long-term ally, Sergei Shoigu, more than two years into the Ukraine war, the upper house of Russia's parliament said on Sunday.

Putin proposed Andrei Belousov, a former deputy prime minister, as the new defence minister.

Putin also proposed that Sergei Lavrov remain as foreign minister.

Shoigu has served as defence minister since 2012. REUTERS